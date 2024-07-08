FORA Capital LLC Sells 68,477 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,477 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $201.47. 3,925,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,376. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.93 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

