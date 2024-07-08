FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,000. Blackstone accounts for about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after buying an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,139. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

