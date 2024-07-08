FORA Capital LLC Invests $15.03 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,036,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,613,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

