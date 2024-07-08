First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

