First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 499.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

