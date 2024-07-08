FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 161,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,796. The company has a market cap of $159.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

