FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $156.96. 575,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,891. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $157.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

