FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.