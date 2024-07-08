FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $53.83. 1,553,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

