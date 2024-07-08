FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,914,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,087. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

