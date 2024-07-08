FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 157,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,914. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.