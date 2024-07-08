FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 403,624 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

