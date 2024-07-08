FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 4,549,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,988. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

