FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

