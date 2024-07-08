FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GSK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $38.71. 2,075,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,544. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

