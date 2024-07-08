Financial Review: Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) & Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) and Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Brands and Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Premium Brands and Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Brands 0 3 2 0 2.40 Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Premium Brands presently has a consensus target price of $116.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Given Premium Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Premium Brands is more favorable than Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd..

This table compares Premium Brands and Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A $0.51 135.62 Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $170.94 0.16

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premium Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Premium Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $59.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 219.2%. Premium Brands pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Premium Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of seafood processing services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Leonetti's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, King's Command Foods, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, chilled noodles, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages and yogurt, potato chips, and other products. The company offers its products under Chicken Ramen, Cup Noodle, Cup Noodles Chicken, Demae Iccho, Hé wèi dào, 365 Noodles, Cup brand names. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

