Financial Analysis: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Cortexyme.

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $302,000.00 14,564.15 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -5.83 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.25

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cortexyme beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

