Financial Analysis: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -123.24% -56.58% -27.45% INmune Bio -26,333.59% -86.16% -58.41%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 3.06 -$225.25 million ($1.49) -2.38 INmune Bio $160,000.00 967.98 -$30.01 million ($1.92) -4.08

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 INmune Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 92.09%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats INmune Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

