Fifth Lane Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Fifth Lane Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,982. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

