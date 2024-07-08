Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $277,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,847 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 623,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

