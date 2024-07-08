Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $234,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

KKR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.