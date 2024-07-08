Fifth Lane Capital LP Increases Stake in Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI)

Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Drilling Tools International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Drilling Tools International by 188.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Drilling Tools International in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

DTI traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Drilling Tools International Co. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.93.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Drilling Tools International Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

