Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,316 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 72.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.5 %

FOXF traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,826. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

