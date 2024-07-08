Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 65,789 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Brookfield Renewable comprises about 1.4% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

