Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 720,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after buying an additional 697,993 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,665. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

