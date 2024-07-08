Fei USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,653.16 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.40 million and $117,653.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,299.71 or 0.99984081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93849712 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $124,142.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.