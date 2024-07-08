F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 67.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.