Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $105.57 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $105.57 million and approximately $949,793.66 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,890,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,797,917 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

