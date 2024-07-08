Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Euronav has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Euronav has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euronav

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.