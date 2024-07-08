Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 50.0% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 96,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.38. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

