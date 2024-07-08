Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 653,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

