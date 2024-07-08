Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.79 and last traded at $102.65. Approximately 1,888,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,084,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

