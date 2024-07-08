Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,705. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

