Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

