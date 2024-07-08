Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 860,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.