Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.20

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.55 ($0.87), with a volume of 359115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.72 ($0.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £171.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,716.16). In related news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($23,716.16). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,972.93). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. Company insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.