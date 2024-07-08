Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.