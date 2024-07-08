Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Separately, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Shares of DEO stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66. Diageo has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 48.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Diageo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.