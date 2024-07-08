dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.62 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $10,444.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00110953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013621 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,699,146 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99381581 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,759.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

