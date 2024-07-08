dForce USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,479.62 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $5,479.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00115287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,704,746 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99449287 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,386.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

