Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.02

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €24.02 ($26.11) and last traded at €23.90 ($25.98), with a volume of 6605400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €23.83 ($25.90).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.39 and its 200 day moving average is €22.23.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

