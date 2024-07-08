Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,052

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.28) to GBX 1,052 ($13.31) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,220 ($15.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
In other news, insider Annette Thomas purchased 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,771.76). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
