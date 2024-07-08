Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,830. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

