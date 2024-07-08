Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.89.

DDOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50, a PEG ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 832,642 shares of company stock valued at $99,787,293. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,974.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

