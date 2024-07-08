Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $327.64. 446,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,383. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

