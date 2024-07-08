Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,120 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,118. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.