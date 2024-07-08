Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $176.40. 705,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

