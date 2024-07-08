Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 70,599 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,445,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830,480. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

