Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 731.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $397.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

