Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,735 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.95. 1,611,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,159. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

